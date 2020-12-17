Houston Rockets to allow some fans inside Toyota Center for games

Since then, the team experienced a midseason hiatus, a season resuming inside a bubble at Walt Disney World and leadership changes, with a James Harden trade potentially looming soon.
But after going so long without Red Nation cheering them on, the Rockets are now ready to welcome some of them back.
The team announced tickets for its first six home games will go on sale. The games include the following dates and opponents:
A limited number of tickets will go on sale through the Rockets' website beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
According to the team, it is adhering to protocols and guidelines made with the city, the city's venue and event task force, Memorial Hermann Hospital and the NBA. Here are highlighted items of note the team wants you to know if you plan to go.
How many fans will be allowed in?
While the Rockets have not mentioned a hard number, the city announced any large-scale events would be subject to approval of up to 25% of the event's venue capacity.
Toyota Center can typically seat 18,055 for basketball games, which means the team could welcome about 4,500 fans.
Will there be social distancing between seats?
As has been the norm now at approved sporting events elsewhere in the country, Toyota Center plans to allow proper distancing between sets of guests.
To promote social distancing and sanitization, floor markers and signs promoting social distancing and hand sanitization stations will be placed around the arena, the team said.
What is required of fans before they enter?
Ticketed fans will be required to answer a series of health questions before entering the arena. Fans seated in close proximity to the court will require additional league mandated testing protocols.
Proper face masks will be required for ages 2 and up, and they must be worn at all times inside the arena, unless actively eating or drinking.
Bags will not be allowed, but lockers will be available to rent.
What about getting into the building? What about purchasing food and concessions?
All tickets will be digital. Guests will manage and scan their touchless tickets through the Houston Rockets mobile app.
All point of sales at the venue will be cashless as well.
The Rockets posted a full list of guidelines for fans through their website.
