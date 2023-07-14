Houston Rockets test rookies Thompson, Whitmore on Space City knowledge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What did you think a kolache was when you first heard the word? We bet you're fully aware of what it is now as a native of the Bayou City, but that wasn't the case for the Houston Rockets' star rookies.



In honor of 7-1-3 Day in Houston, the Rockets tested their new players, guard Amen Thompson and power forward Cam Whitmore, on some Space City knowledge.

In a video posted to the Rockets' Twitter page, the newbies were given a word and had to choose if it was a music artist, a street name, or food in a segment called H-Town 101.

The two stumbled on staple breakfast foods such as a kolache and migas by mistaking them for an artist and needed some clarification on how to pronounce Kuykendahl Road.

But one thing for sure, the two were very aware of someone in the line-up: the OG rapper and Houston legend Bun B.

"I thought I did pretty good. What did y'all think?" Whitmore added.

On the other hand, Thompson, who does have slight ties to southeast Texas , said he needed to brush up on his new city's history. " I thought I did pretty good, but I'll learn more, Houston," he said.

Let's hope they've figured out additional terms before the regular season, which is set to start in October.

July 13 is celebrated in Houston because the date is 7/ 13, the city's oldest area code that came about in 1947.

But, in a previous report , the area has grown so much that our four current area codes are set to run out by 2025.