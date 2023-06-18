28-year-old woman shot, killed outside family house party, possibly stemmed from road rage, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died during a drive-by shooting at a home in southeast Houston on Sunday, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Stratton Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old woman who was shot in the head.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers told Eyewitness News that the woman lived at the home where a family party was being thrown. She was standing in the driveway when a dark blue Infiniti with a wrap passed by, and the driver began shooting, according to police.

"Apparently, there was some verbal altercation that initiated this whole incident. The car left and eventually came back, and as it came back, shot into the house, toward the house," Ken Fregia, with the Houston Police Department, said.

Neighbors told police that the suspected Infiniti regularly speeds up and down the street. Investigators said they don't think the victim and the suspected shooter knew each other.

Although, police said they suspect some sort of argument happened on the road involving the shooter.

"At this point, we don't have any reason to believe that (she was targeted). It looks like it could be a road rage-type incident from what we know now," Fregia said.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or submit an anonymous tip by reaching Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

