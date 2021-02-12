Southwest Freeway road work means lane closures around West Loop interchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, a number of lanes and exits will be closed as work continues on the big 610 West Loop-US-59 Southwest Freeway interchange.The West Loop southbound ramp to US-59 Southwest Freeway southbound is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. As an alternate route, take the northbound ramp instead and make a U-turn.Also, during the same timeframe, the US-59 northbound and southbound ramps to the 610 West Loop northbound will be closed. You can take 610 southbound and U-turn as another route.In Montgomery County, you'll want to watch out for a daily closure of Highway 249 northbound from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from Rollingwood to Baltzell. You can take Dobbin Huffsmith Road as a detour.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.