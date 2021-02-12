Traffic

Southwest Freeway road work means lane closures around West Loop interchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, a number of lanes and exits will be closed as work continues on the big 610 West Loop-US-59 Southwest Freeway interchange.

The West Loop southbound ramp to US-59 Southwest Freeway southbound is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. As an alternate route, take the northbound ramp instead and make a U-turn.

Also, during the same timeframe, the US-59 northbound and southbound ramps to the 610 West Loop northbound will be closed. You can take 610 southbound and U-turn as another route.

In Montgomery County, you'll want to watch out for a daily closure of Highway 249 northbound from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from Rollingwood to Baltzell. You can take Dobbin Huffsmith Road as a detour.

