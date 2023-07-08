Restaurants in Houston will be attending Texas Restaurant Week to learn new concepts as a way to improve after the pandemic.

A burger from a Chinese spot? Houston eateries are evolving, but when will higher menu prices drop?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pandemic hit Houston's restaurant landscape. While the number of eateries has bounced back, don't expect the higher menu prices to go away anytime soon.

RESTAURANTS ON DISPLAY THIS WEEKEND IN HOUSTON

More than 500 vendors will take over the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend for this year's Texas Restaurant Show. The owner of Low Tide from Spring Branch will be in attendance.

The owner, Alli Jarrett, wants to learn about a new concept where they cook different items that consumers order from a virtual menu. "It's an exciting time, and people like different things to eat, and no matter what genre of business you're in, you can train your cooks to do just about anything they want to learn," Jarrett explained.

It's not just virtual branding. During the pandemic, to-go options exploded.

The convention will showcase ways to get those at-home options warmer. "The idea is when you get your food, you get hot french fries," Texas Restaurant Association CEO Emily Williams Knight said. "That was sort of impossible to date."

THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SAID ONE IN FIVE RESTAURANTS IN HOUSTON CLOSED DURING THE PANDEMIC

The resurgence of new ideas is brought on after so many businesses were impacted. Industry experts say one in five restaurants closed in Houston during the pandemic.

Despite the loss, data shows there are more eateries in Houston than in 2019. Four years ago, there were 9,800. In 2021, it climbed to 10,200.

Across the state, the Texas Restaurant Association said there were 49,800 eateries in 2019. In 2023, it is now up to 54,000.

"Texas as a whole right now is predicted to be the only state to have net positive unit growth," Knight explained. "That means we're going to add more restaurants than we're going to lose."

RESTAURANTS ARE RETURNING, BUT THEY'RE FACED WITH HIGHER COSTS, WHICH IS INCREASING THE PRICE YOU PAY FOR FOOD

Restaurants continue to face challenges. The cost of labor, goods, and rent is up.

Because of this, you may have noticed higher menu prices. Federal numbers show in our region, the cost of eating out has risen by nearly 20% in three years.

Owners said they don't expect it to change. "Some prices may come down a little bit, but when prices go up, they typically don't go back down," Jarrett explained.

You may not notice a price change, but traditional restaurants are evolving. A new feel on display at this year's convention could soon be heading to your favorite eatery.

"You'll be able to get a virtual brand, a hamburger from a Chinese restaurant," Knight said. "You'll be able to sit outdoors. You'll have it delivered to you wherever you are from the point of sale on the street. You'll get your family meal kits. There's a lot of innovation that's happening."

