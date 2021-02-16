Food & Drink

These Houston restaurants are now open despite the storm

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houston heads into another day of disruption from the winter storm, a small-but-growing number of local restaurants plan to be open for service. They're prepared to offer hot food to neighbors, many of whom have been without power since early Monday morning.

The list below comes with several caveats. First, only travel if it is safe to do so. Authorities continue to encourage people to remain in their homes as many roads are still iced over. Second, expect limited menus and longer than normal wait times due to limited staff. Finally, restaurants will close if they lose power.

In addition to the establishments listed below, fast food restaurants may be open in areas where they have power. CultureMap columnist Ken Hoffman discovered the Popeyes near the Galleria was open and very popular on Monday.

