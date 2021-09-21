food

Heights restaurant dishes on social media outrage over new ice cream-hot chicken sandwich

EMBED <>More Videos

Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world

HOUSTON, Texas -- Social media users have strong opinions about a new item on the "secret menu" at Mico's Hot Chicken. When the Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant recently started offering vanilla ice cream as a topping on its signature sandwiches, people didn't hold back in expressing their opinions in comments to an Instagram post.

Co-owner Kimico Frydenlund shared screenshots of comments with people accusing the restaurant of promoting diabetes, heart attacks, and, in one user's words "I just reported this post for assault. This is [explitive] treason." She tells CultureMap she knew putting ice cream on a hot chicken sandwich might be controversial, but she didn't expect people to be so mean about it.

SEE ALSO: Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world

"I knew it would get people talking," she says. "I didn't know it would become controversial to the point where we've had comments where people are hoping our business fails or I lose everything I love. That was pretty shocking, to say the least."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhealthfoodiesocietyfoodsocial mediachickeninstagramhouston culturemapice creamamerican foodculturemap
FOOD
Map shows America's favorite candy by state
SPONSORED: Perfect for Halloween, Chaz shares his Pumpkin Pie Punch Recipe
Woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts
Hamilton star shares her L.A. favorites
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News