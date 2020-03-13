Businesses exchanging free food for rodeo tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Events are being cancelled all over the world due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. But, some local restaurants are offering promotions to customers who have been impacted.
"This situation is really unprecedented," explained Lisa Fowler, the general manager of Floyd's Cajun Seafood in Sugar Land. "We're really going day-by-day, hour by hour in some cases."
Voodoo Doughnuts is offering all RodeoHouston ticket holders a free Rodeo Doughnut when they bring their pre-purchased tickets. The doughnut is a chocolate cake doughnut dipped in vanilla frosting with a blue star, red sprinkles and chocolate chips.
Visit their location at 3715 Washington starting Saturday, March 15 at 5 a.m. The offer is good for 24 hours.
Floyd's is offering a free pound of crawfish to any customer who comes in with a rodeo ticket.
You can redeem the offer at the Pearland, Sugar Land, Mont Belvieu and Webster locations from March 13-22.
At the Pearland, Sugar Land, and Webster locations, customers can also get free kids meals with any adult entrees.
That offer goes for as long as schools are closed due to the virus.
"We've always seen the community come together, in storms, rain, Harvey, you name it," said customer Leland Ellsworth. "We came together, helped one another."
For more information, you can visit floydsseafood.com.
You can also see a list of more restaurants currently offering discounts by visiting houston.culturemap.com.
