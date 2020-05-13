Legendary Louisiana restaurant opening in this iconic Houston locale

HOUSTON, Texas -- A legendary New Orleans seafood restaurant will open a Houston location in the heart of Montrose. Acme Oyster House will open a Houston location as soon as this fall, the restaurant tells CultureMap.
Acme director of marketing Monique Rodrigue confirms a report by Eater Houston that the restaurant has selected the former El Real space at 1201 Westheimer Rd. for its Houston outpost. The building's iconic neon signage, a vestige of its days as the Tower Theater, played a key role in Acme's decision to choose it.
"If you have ever been into one of our restaurants, whether in Louisiana or along the Gulf Coast, you will notice one thing: neons," Rodrigue writes in an email. "It's a part of who we are!"
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
