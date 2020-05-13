Legendary Louisiana restaurant opening in this iconic Houston locale

HOUSTON, Texas -- A legendary New Orleans seafood restaurant will open a Houston location in the heart of Montrose. Acme Oyster House will open a Houston location as soon as this fall, the restaurant tells CultureMap.Acme director of marketing Monique Rodrigue confirms a report by Eater Houston that the restaurant has selected the former El Real space at 1201 Westheimer Rd. for its Houston outpost. The building's iconic neon signage, a vestige of its days as the Tower Theater, played a key role in Acme's decision to choose it."If you have ever been into one of our restaurants, whether in Louisiana or along the Gulf Coast, you will notice one thing: neons," Rodrigue writes in an email. "It's a part of who we are!"