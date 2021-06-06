Houston real estate market leads nation with new homes

HOUSTON, Texas -- When folks are shopping for a new home in the Houston area, there's a good chance they'll wind up in a newer home.In a new report by Homes.com, Houston ranks No. 8 in the U.S. for the newest homes for sale, with 29.3 percent of listings being built in 2000 or later.Ranking above Houston, here are the top locations for the newest homes being sold:1. New Orleans, 40.8 percent2. Raleigh, North Carolina, 38.4 percent3. Nashville, Tennessee, 35.4 percent4. Austin, 34.6 percent5. Atlanta, 34.4 percent6. (tie), Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina, 33.9 percent each