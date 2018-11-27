Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou fatally shot in Mercedes at Club Onyx

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a shooting that killed two local rappers may have been targeted.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou were shot to death in a Mercedes-Benz outside a southwest Houston strip club.

The shooting happened in the back parking lot of Club Onyx, located in the 3100 block of Bering near Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston.

The first calls about the shooting came in just before 4:30 a.m.

A witness inside the club at the time said they heard several gunshots. A security guard at the club then found the men dead.

Ghost's real name is Nicholas Esene, and Kenyon Tennessee is the real name of the rapper known as Kenny Lou. Relatives identified both victims to ABC13.

Officials say the men were never inside the club, and as soon as they pulled into the parking lot, two gunmen walked up to the car as they were sitting inside and started firing from behind.

The shots went through the back passenger windows and into the front seat. Police say the shooters fired at least 13 times.

The suspects, who wore dark clothing, ran off after the shooting.

Authorities found weapons inside the Mercedes.

A cousin and an uncle of one of the victims says the two rappers had recently cut a music video and were up-and-coming on the Houston rap scene.

Homicide detectives plan to check surveillance video at the club in hopes of getting more information about the suspects.

There's no word on what led up to the fatal shooting.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
Family hopes new Sandra Bland documentary will inspire change
Stage set for former Pres. Barack Obama's visit to Houston
Show More
Gender reveal party sparks 47,000-acre wildfire
J.J. Watt's family was group texting him as he played Monday
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
HPD: Man found dead in game room after standoff
US forces: 3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
More News