USPS temporarily suspends retail operations at 2 Houston locations with 'safety in mind'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up if you planned to stop at the post office -- the United States Postal Service says it has temporarily suspended retail operations at two different locations in Houston.

The Medical Center Post Office and the Greens North Post Office have been closed. Their addresses are:

7205 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77054

1530 Greensmark Drive, Houston, Texas 77067

USPS says the decision was made with the "safety of our customers and employees as our priority," but did not elaborate on what that means or what prompted the decision.

Overnight, signs were posted on the doors at the two locations, notifying customers about the change.

P.O. boxes are still open at the Medical Center location, but P.O. boxes at the Greens North location have been moved to the Mobile Retail Unit in the parking lot.

Customers who usually go to the closed locations can instead visit the Astrodome Station Post Office, Almeda Station Post Office, Southmore Post Office, Cornerstone Post Office, Westfield Post Office, or North Shepherd Post Office.

"We apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused by this temporary suspension," USPS said in a release.

ABC13 is working to gather more information about when the post offices will reopen and what the reason is behind the closure.