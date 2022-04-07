money

Houston mayor addressed concerns about city's budget and COVID-19 relief funds

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston mayor addressed concerns about city budget, COVID relief funds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been back at city council the last two days following last week's trade trip to Mexico.

While he was out, Houston's City Controller Chris Brown spoke about the city's budget before the council, and his outlook wasn't optimistic.


"I'm going to distill this into layman's terms," Brown said on March 30. "Essentially, what we have been doing is paying our mortgage by selling our furniture and putting half of our mortgage on credit cards."

Brown used that analogy to explain to the council that the city of Houston's budget is balanced but not structurally balanced. That means the city is using nonrecurring funding, such as federal COVID-19 relief money, to keep the budget balanced.

"Had we not gotten this federal money, we would have had to lay off over 2,000 employees," explained Brown. "Now, the problem is, we've increased our expenditures. Once that money runs out, we might have to lay off 3,000 employees."

But Turner said this financial forecast isn't accurate.


"None of those doom-and-gloom forecasts have been true over the last six years," said Turner. "We have effectively managed our city's (financial) resources."

Turner said his administration has left Houston in better financial terms than when he took office in 2016. He cited, among other things, their work on pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) as reasons why that's the case.

"The sky is not falling," he said. "This cruise ship is steady as she goes."

For more on this story, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonmoneypoliticshouston politics
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY
Spring Valley PD chief accused of paying himself $300K in overtime
Are gas prices going to come down and stay there for a while?
'Big Oil' CEOs to testify before Congress amid skyrocketing gas prices
Harris Co. Commissioners Court to fund $7.2M to DA's office
TOP STORIES
Woman attacked and robbed by several men in SW Houston, family says
Spring Valley PD chief accused of paying himself $300K in overtime
Father accused in death of 3-month-old son held on $500K bond
Mother and 5-year-old son now in Houston after fleeing Ukraine
Man shot and killed in apartment while family was in next room
Abbott says Texas will send migrants to D.C., on charter buses
$1M donation aims to grow STEM program at Space Center Houston
Show More
Video shows car of suspect who allegedly tried to abduct 3 girls
Man charged with murder of Splendora woman found dead in her garage
Prairie View A&M President Ruth Simmons will remain at university
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Suspected drunk driver dies after crash with sheriff's deputy
More TOP STORIES News