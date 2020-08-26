Gunman shot and killed by officer after shooting at HPD vehicle, police say

Suspect has shot multiple times at officers and citizens this morning and fortunately missed. His gunfire struck a patrol vehicle occupied by two officers and another vehicle occupied by 3 citizens.



More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police shot and killed an armed man they said opened fire and hit a patrol vehicle with officers inside in a Montrose-area neighborhood.According to HPD, the shots rang out in the 2500 block of Waugh Drive, a couple of blocks up from Westheimer, just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.Police initially said the armed suspect fired shots at officers and then was shot by an officer.An Eyewitness News crew at the scene captured SWAT officers.The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.In the wake of the shooting, HPD Chief Art Acevedo offered details about what happened."Suspect has shot multiple times at officers and citizens this morning and fortunately missed," Acevedo tweeted. "His gunfire struck a patrol vehicle occupied by two officers and another vehicle occupied by 3 citizens."Acevedo later elaborated that the suspect shot at a Lyft driver with two passengers around 3:30 a.m. The gunman also shot at a patrol vehicle arriving at the scene.Around 4:30 a.m., Acevedo said the suspect pointed his weapon at officers, but they did not fire. It wasn't until 5:22 a.m. that an officer shot the suspect, killing him with one shot, according to Acevedo.There were no injuries to the officers or to anyone in the other vehicle.