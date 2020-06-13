HPD officer relieved of duty after publishing 'social media post with racial overtones'

We are aware of a social media post with racial overtones by an HPD employee. The employee has been relieved of duty and an internal affairs investigation has been initiated. The department will report our findings and corrective action upon completion of the investigation. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 13, 2020

I am aware of a post circulating that is reported to come from one of our officers. It is is vile, it is is disgusting, I know it is under investigation but I am confident the @houstonpolice department will act swiftly. This is not who we are as Houston Police Officers. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) June 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department says one of its employees has been relieved of duty after posting what's being described as a "social media post with racial overtones."According to a tweet posted on the department's Twitter account on Friday, an internal affairs investigation is underway."The department will report our findings and corrective action upon completion of the investigation," read the tweet.Sources confirmed to ABC13 that this stems from a post written by a veteran officer who has been with the department for almost 25 years.The post reads in part, "The black community doesn't need police reform, social programs, or more money. The black community needs a big giant mirror and it needs to stand in front of that mirror and say individually, I am the problem. Not the cops, not the system, not racism, not white people, not Donald trump, I am the problem and I am the solution."The social media post has since been deleted.Meanwhile, the president of the Houston Police Officers' Union addressed the social media post on Twitter saying, "I am aware of a post circulating that is reported to come from one of our officers. It is vile, it is disgusting, I know it is under investigation but I am confident the [Houston police] department will act swiftly."