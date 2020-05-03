Police Union mourns HPD officer killed in helicopter crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They were two police officers whose driving force was to protect their city and the people they served.That is how HPD Officers Jason Knox and Chase Cormier are being described, as the department mourns the loss of one, and prays for the recovery of the other.They were officers in HPD's Aviation Division, and were called out for air support on a ground search after midnight Saturday.The helicopter spiraled out of control and crashed into the office portion of an apartment complex near the N. Beltway.No one on the ground was hurt, but Knox, who was the flight officer later died of his injuries. Pilot Cormier was critically injured. Both men were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where Cormier underwent surgery and remains in ICU.Both men were 35 years old, and both were the sons of former HPD officers.Knox leaves behind his wife and two young children.Cormier is also married, and is an Army veteran, who was brought back onto active duty shortly after he joined HPD.Knox is remembered for his hobby that became a passion, restoring scrapped HPD patrol cars from a few decades ago. He used it as a bridge to connect with people, another side of community policing.Cormier's wife asked on social media for prayers, not only for her husband's recovery, but also for the Knox family.