13-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism in the Houston area.
Houston police said they are looking Adrien Curcio, who was last seen leaving the 12221 block of Fleming Drive.
Curcio was wearing a black and red shirt with a Deadpool photo on it, a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and Adidas tennis shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information on Curcio' whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.
