13-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism in the Houston area.Houston police said they are looking Adrien Curcio, who was last seen leaving the 12221 block of Fleming Drive.Curcio was wearing a black and red shirt with a Deadpool photo on it, a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and Adidas tennis shoes, according to police.Anyone with information on Curcio' whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.