13-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism in the Houston area.

Houston police said they are looking Adrien Curcio, who was last seen leaving the 12221 block of Fleming Drive.

Curcio was wearing a black and red shirt with a Deadpool photo on it, a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and Adidas tennis shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Curcio' whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonautismhouston police departmentmissing boy
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Hurricane Hanna blows into south Texas
LIVE: Gov. Abbott gives update on Hurricane Hanna
2:30 p.m. UPDATE: Hanna sprays Baffin Bay as some leave before landfall
Galveston feels distant impact of Hurricane Hanna
South Texans wait out Hanna
THE EYE OF THE STORM: Hurricane hunters capture Hanna's interior
Show More
Residents hunker down ahead of the worst from Hanna
Hanna soaks, surges and batters most of Texas coast
Ted Oberg reports: Hanna's surge at North Padre Island
Matagorda County road crews clear debris for emergency traffic
Former Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
More TOP STORIES News