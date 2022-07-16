police officer injured

2 HPD officers injured in wrong-way crash, suspect believed to be impaired, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Police Department officers are hospitalized after a suspected impaired driver went the wrong-way and crashed into their patrol vehicle on Saturday morning in west Houston.

Preliminary information indicated that the two HPD officers, riding in the same car, were heading eastbound in the 6300 block of Gulfton Street and made a left turn to go northbound on Westward Street.

Sgt. Reginald Dunn said they were on their way to assist another officer on a call.

"It appears the suspect vehicle was driving in the wrong lane. He was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Gulfton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest here in the intersection," Dunn said.

From what ABC13's camera could see from the scene, it appeared the airbags deployed in both the officers' and the suspect's car. The crash's impact also took out part of the fence at Benavidez Elementary School.

Both the injured officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators say there are no major injuries at this time. Details about the original call the two injured officers were assisting with are unknown.

