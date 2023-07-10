The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. Video from the scene shows major damage to the patrol unit, including a shattered windshield and deployed airbags.

Officer crashes into pole after losing control while responding to call in Chinatown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is recovering after crashing into a pole while responding to an emergency call for service.

The crash happened at Bellaire Boulevard and Corporate Road in Chinatown.

Houston police said the officer lost control while driving and crashed into a pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Police said the airbags did deploy. Video from the scene shows major damage to the officer's patrol unit, including a shattered windshield.

HPD did not provide further details about the nature of the emergency call the officer was responding to. ABC13 is working to find out more about the officer's condition.