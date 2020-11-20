Officer-involved car crash sends HPD unit through fence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for several suspects after an HPD officer crashed while trying to respond to a chase in north Houston.

Officers said they were attempting to stop a vehicle before the driver took off, leading police down West Road. The suspects then drove down Ella Road and through a bayou before crashing near Northville Road.

Multiple suspects reportedly fled the vehicle on foot.

During the incident, police said an officer providing back-up was trying to catch up to the chase before losing control of his unit. They crashed through a fence and ended up in a parking lot.

That officer suffered minor injuries. It wasn't clear what led to the crash.

The suspect in the chase was arrested a short time later.
