Suspect taken into custody in La Porte after leading police chase from southwest Houston, HPD says

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase for more than 30 minutes on Thursday morning.

According to Houston police, the chase started on Houston's southwest side, off Richmond Avenue.

HPD didn't provide much information about what sparked the chase. Officers reportedly tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation, but he took off.

The chase ended up south of downtown on the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

The suspect eventually headed outbound on SH-225 and over the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown.

At one point, the driver pulled into the driveway of a home. A few moments later, when police caught up with the suspect, the driver backed up and started the chase again.

The driver weaved back and forth on side streets in the area, blowing through stop signs and red lights.

SkyEye flew over the scene as the suspect's vehicle disappeared behind some trees and stopped in a neighborhood near La Porte High School and Sylvan Beach Park.

The suspect bailed from the vehicle and took off on foot but was quickly detained by officers around 6:10 a.m., police said.

