Houston police say the 15-year-old missing girl was seen last week at school but never returned to the CPS housing facility.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

The 15-year-old girl identified as Harley Starkey, who was reported to be in CPS custody, was last seen Aug. 22 at Nimitz High School, police said.

A missing person's flyer from Houston police states Harley never returned to the CPS housing facility after school.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt.

Police say she is 5'01" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to her whereabouts is urged to contact Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
