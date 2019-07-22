Houston pastor's daughter and grandchild killed in car crash in Israel, church says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area woman and her 8-week-old son were among the victims killed in a crash in Israel.

Champion Forest Baptist Church says Pastor Scott Riling lost his oldest daughter and grandson in the crash halfway around the world.

Riling's son-in-law was last reported in critical condition, and his granddaughter survived without serious injuries.

"Most of us cannot imagine what Scott and his family are feeling at this moment, but we can urgently lift them up to our heavenly Father in prayer for grace, comfort, and strength," the church wrote on their Facebook page.

We do not know the cause of the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal crashwoman killedchild killedu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News