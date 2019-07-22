Houston pastor's daughter and grandchild killed in car crash in Israel, church says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area woman and her 8-week-old son were among the victims killed in a crash in Israel.Champion Forest Baptist Church says Pastor Scott Riling lost his oldest daughter and grandson in the crash halfway around the world.Riling's son-in-law was last reported in critical condition, and his granddaughter survived without serious injuries."Most of us cannot imagine what Scott and his family are feeling at this moment, but we can urgently lift them up to our heavenly Father in prayer for grace, comfort, and strength," the church wrote on their Facebook page.We do not know the cause of the crash.