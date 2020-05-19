Video shows men dressed as construction workers robbing bank near the East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three men who robbed a credit union at gunpoint near the East Loop dressed as construction workers.
It happened on Thursday at the Together Credit Union on Gellhorn Street, which is not too far from the East Loop interchange with the East Freeway.
Police said the three armed men walked into the credit union and ended up leaving with cash from the bank's safe and teller drawers.
All three suspects fled the scene. In the video above, two men are seen wearing neon construction vests, hard hats and masks. One suspect is seen rifling through the cash drawer. Seconds later, the video shows one of the suspects pushing a person to the ground.
All three suspects are being described as black males.
Two are said to be between 40 and 50 years old, with one standing at about 5 feet 10 inches or 5 feet 11 inches with a stocky body build. The other is said to be approximately 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 8 inches with a medium body build with salt and pepper hair.
The third suspect is described as being in his 20s to 30s, standing at about 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 10 inches with an average to thin body build. He was seen wearing an orange Astros baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue mask, and black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You may also submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.
