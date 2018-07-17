Murder spree suspect Jose Rodriguez cut off his ankle monitor on July 5

EMBED </>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Murder spree suspect cut off his ankle monitor (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Eyewitness News has learned that murder spree suspect, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, removed his ankle monitor on July 5, 2018. An automatic tampering notification alert went to a parole command center and to his parole officer.

On July 8, authorities received a dead battery notification, and a warrant was issued for Rodriguez's arrest, according to officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

They added that even after the tampering notification, the monitor kept showing movement, so there were no 'red flags' for a man they called a 'model parolee.'

EMBED More News Videos

Video of murder suspect getting taken into custody



Rodriguez was wearing the monitor as a registered sex offender. He was paroled in September 2017 after serving 27 years in prison on multiple criminal convictions, including an additional charge while incarcerated.

According to authorities, Rodriguez first came to the Houston area in December 2017 from Dallas. He lived at a halfway house until March, when he moved into an apartment.

Rodriguez met with his parole officer several times a month, last passed a random drug test in May, and had a job working at Tyson Foods on Houston's east side. A Tyson company representative says Rodriguez worked there for a few months but is no longer employed there.

RELATED: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, suspect in Houston area deadly crime spree, is no stranger to authorities
EMBED More News Videos

Detectives identify suspect in murders at 2 mattress stores and Cypress home

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderarrestparoleHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News