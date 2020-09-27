Motorcycle gang member shot and killed outside bar, Harris Co. deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An encounter between rival motorcycle gangs left a member shot and killed at a bar in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

It happened at Hawg Stop Bar and Grill in the 11400 block of Sheldon Road at Garrett around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said they were working to identify the shooter based on surveillance video, but it may take longer than expected. While there were cameras inside the bar, the shooting occurred outside.

The victim had not yet been identified, but deputies described him as a white male between the ages of 35 to 40.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call the sheriff's office.

