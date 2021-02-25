HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of Texans waited in food lines this week after last week's deadly winter storm.
Emily Fuentes and her 4-year-old daughter sat patiently outside St. Joseph House off Jensen Drive in north Houston. Fuentes told ABC13 she's facing foreclosure on her home and can't seem to catch a break.
Fuentes was among the millions of Texans who lost power last week when freezing temperatures took a hold of the region.
"I lost yogurt, milk, vegetables, fruit, meat. I had to go to Sam's after the storm. I spent almost $400 on groceries," said Fuentes. "It's tough. It's hard. It's hard because these are additional expenses we didn't anticipate when we've already set a budget for the month. Those are additional fees I had to pop out."
Pastor R.C. Stearns with Living Water International Apostolic Ministries said he's seen a demand spike during the pandemic and after last week's storm. He said they're staying open six days a week to try and help the community.
"We're on disaster mode," said Pastor Stearns. "Whoever has a need can come by."
Pastor Stearns said they're always in need of resources and volunteers.
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
In tears, mom facing foreclosure forced to seek help for food after winter storm
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More