In tears, mom facing foreclosure forced to seek help for food after winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of Texans waited in food lines this week after last week's deadly winter storm.Emily Fuentes and her 4-year-old daughter sat patiently outside St. Joseph House off Jensen Drive in north Houston. Fuentes told ABC13 she's facing foreclosure on her home and can't seem to catch a break.Fuentes was among the millions of Texans who lost power last week when freezing temperatures took a hold of the region."I lost yogurt, milk, vegetables, fruit, meat. I had to go to Sam's after the storm. I spent almost $400 on groceries," said Fuentes. "It's tough. It's hard. It's hard because these are additional expenses we didn't anticipate when we've already set a budget for the month. Those are additional fees I had to pop out."Pastor R.C. Stearns with Living Water International Apostolic Ministries said he's seen a demand spike during the pandemic and after last week's storm. He said they're staying open six days a week to try and help the community."We're on disaster mode," said Pastor Stearns. "Whoever has a need can come by."Pastor Stearns said they're always in need of resources and volunteers.