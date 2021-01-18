missing woman

Texas EquuSearch to look for Houston mom whose child was found alone in car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch volunteers will meet again Monday morning to help look for a 34-year-old mother whose child was found alone in a car over the weekend.

Laura Read was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 16, at around 7 p.m. in the Midtown area in the 3300 block of Smith Street.

According to an update issued by Texas EquuSearch on Sunday afternoon, Read took her boyfriend to work Saturday evening and then went to a shopping center on West Gray Street.

Someone later reported finding her child alone in a car.

"The baby was found in the vehicle, and when they ran the tag number and found out who it was, they realized that we got a mother that's missing," said Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch. "When you find out about a baby in a vehicle and [a] mom missing, it puts a whole new twist on a missing woman."

Read is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131.

Meanwhile, Texas EquuSearch said search efforts will resume at 9 a.m. The group will be in need of people to help with the search, both on foot and on ATVs.



They'll be meeting in the parking lot of the shopping center, located in the 1400 block of West Gray Street. All searchers must wear a face mask and must practice safe social distancing.

To participate, you can contact search coordinator John Rugg at (713) 248-2407.



