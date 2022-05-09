How Houston Methodist plans to use 2nd-largest gift in its 102-year history

HOUSTON, Texas -- On the heels of kicking off construction for a $1.4 billion hospital tower at the Texas Medical Center, Houston Methodist has announced an anonymous $50 million gift.The donation is the second largest received in the 102-year history of Houston Methodist.Coupled with matching gifts and other sources of money, the gift's overall impact will exceed $154 million, Houston Methodist says. Among the areas that will benefit from the funds are orthopedics, sports medicine, neuroprosthetics, gastrointestinal medicine, and immunology.