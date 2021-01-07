houston politics

Mayor Sylvester Turner to weigh on DC Capitol riot and COVID-19 variant's arrival in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will have lots to say on Thursday.

On top of the overwhelming talk of the nation, the U.S. Capitol riot, the city's leader is expected to address the arrival of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified overseas.

SEE ALSO: 1st case of more contagious COVID-19 variant found in Harris County

A news conference from Houston City Hall is slated for 3 p.m. today. You'll be able to watch the live event on ABC13's streaming apps.

In the immediate wake of Wednesday's protest-turned-riot by President Donald Trump's supporters, Turner said the chaos was incited by elected officials and the White House.

"(It) was shameful and an international embarrassment to our country. Americans cannot turn a blind eye to what happened today," the mayor tweeted Wednesday.

He added earlier this morning, "There was a riot at the Nation's Capitol and yesterday showed a glaring double standard in America."




Aside from Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who is also speaking at the city hall event Thursday, was more outspoken as the events unfolded, pointing more specifically to the lack of security to the Capitol.

"The storming of our Nation's Capitol today appears to be a failure of planning & operational execution. We must examine what went wrong & seek lessons on how to prevent a recurrence of this unprecedented day," the chief tweeted.

In the midst of the chaos, Acevedo also pressed Pres. Trump to call off his supporters.

This is an ongoing story. All updates can be found in this article.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Turner gets Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Mayor Sylvester Turner, HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena got their Moderna vaccine dosages.

