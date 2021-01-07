Mayor Sylvester Turner to weigh on DC Capitol riot and COVID-19 variant's arrival in Houston area

The mob incited by Congressional elected officials and the White House attacked the Nation’s Capitol which was shameful and an international embarrassment to our country. Americans cannot turn a blind eye to what happened today. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 7, 2021

There was a riot at the Nation’s Capitol. And yesterday showed a glaring double standard in America. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 7, 2021

Mayor Sylvester Turner, HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena got their Moderna vaccine dosages.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will have lots to say on Thursday.On top of the overwhelming talk of the nation,, the city's leader is expected to address the arrival of the more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified overseas.A news conference from Houston City Hall is slated for 3 p.m. today.In the immediate wake of Wednesday's protest-turned-riot by President Donald Trump's supporters, Turner said the chaos was incited by elected officials and the White House."(It) was shameful and an international embarrassment to our country. Americans cannot turn a blind eye to what happened today," the mayor tweeted Wednesday.He added earlier this morning, "There was a riot at the Nation's Capitol and yesterday showed a glaring double standard in America."Aside from Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who is also speaking at the city hall event Thursday, was more outspoken as the events unfolded, pointing more specifically to the lack of security to the Capitol."The storming of our Nation's Capitol today appears to be a failure of planning & operational execution. We must examine what went wrong & seek lessons on how to prevent a recurrence of this unprecedented day," the chief tweeted.In the midst of the chaos, Acevedo also pressed Pres. Trump to call off his supporters.