Mayor Turner and health officials continue to combat COVID-19 in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston health officials are expected to brief the public on their latest efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, Turner announced a new mask order violation which allows Houston police officers to write $250 tickets to those who don't wear masks in public.
Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena announced that his office has turned over two establishments, Flava Restaurant & Bar and Bar 5015, to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) for possible violations.
On Wednesday, Houston's city council passed a $20 million rental relief package that intends to help Houstonians most at risk of eviction
All of these developments are in addition to the city's "Better Together" campaign, which was launched last week. The campaign is aimed to better educate Black and brown communities who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The city of Houston has consistently reported new daily COVID-19 cases that are somewhere between 800 and 1,500. These numbers are substantially higher than the first surge in April, where daily new cases were below 100, and just one or two deaths a day.
