Central officers are at a shooting 4400 Westhiemer. Adult male shot during a robbery. 202 pic.twitter.com/9ErMgdhje1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a robbery that ended in a shooting in the River Oaks area.On Monday, police say they responded to a call of the shooting at 4:21 p.m. in the 4400 block of Westheimer Road.When police arrived at the scene, officers say they found a man shot in the leg.Details about the suspect were not immediately known. Police have not released information if anyone has been arrested.