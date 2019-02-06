Authorities looking for answers after Houston man murdered in Florida

Authorities are looking for answers after a Houston man was murdered in Florida.

PENSACOLA, Florida (KTRK) --
Investigators are asking for help to solve a murder 500 miles away.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the body of Gustavo Adames was found partially buried in a wooded area on Jan. 21.

Adames is from Houston, but had been spending time in Florida just before his death. Investigators have not said how the 39-year-old died, but did say he was murdered.

Police are urging anyone who has information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or submit a tip at crime-stoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 can be paid for information leading to an arrest or charges of the suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
