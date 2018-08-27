A Houston man is thankful to be alive after someone allegedly put a gun to his neck Friday afternoon.The scary attack happened in the 2300 block of Norfold Street."I'm sitting like this and then the gun comes right above my head, or my ear," the victim described. "I just looked at him and I'm like, 'Seriously, dude?'"The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Eyewitness News that he put his car in reverse when the suspect looked away.The man was able to escape and call authorities.Police have not made any arrests in the incident, but they are suggesting that other victims comply if ever faced with a similar situation.The man says he spotted three suspicious people before the attack."It could've ended differently," the victim said. "I kind of understand that fact, but, I mean, trust your gut, too."