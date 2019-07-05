Houston man drowns from strong rip current in Galveston: beach patrol

The man and his girlfriend were in the water around 11 p.m. Thursday near the 29th Street Jetty.
According to beach patrol, the woman was trying to get on top of some rocks, when they believe the rip current pulled the man back into deeper water.
Beach patrol began searching for him around midnight, but his body was recovered around 1:30 a.m. close to 19th Street.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Salvador Morfin.
Beach patrol said the water was rough Thursday evening.
