Houston man drowns from strong rip current in Galveston: beach patrol

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man died swimming in Galveston after he was apparently pulled into deeper waters by the rip current.

The man and his girlfriend were in the water around 11 p.m. Thursday near the 29th Street Jetty.

According to beach patrol, the woman was trying to get on top of some rocks, when they believe the rip current pulled the man back into deeper water.

Beach patrol began searching for him around midnight, but his body was recovered around 1:30 a.m. close to 19th Street.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Salvador Morfin.

Beach patrol said the water was rough Thursday evening.

SEE ALSO: Rip currents: Safety tips and what to know
EMBED More News Videos

Watch this video to learn what to do if you're ever caught in a rip current.



RELATED: Stranger who helped rescue stranded kayaker in Jamaica Beach warns of the dangers of rip currents
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonsafetybeachesdrowningrip current
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News