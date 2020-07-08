Houston man accused of killing wife and unborn child turns himself in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say the 39-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and unborn child has turned himself in.

David Nathan Willis was arrested and charged with capital murder. His wife, 39-year-old Andrea Williams, was found dead Saturday, June 27, around 3:40 p.m. inside an apartment on 3702 Southmore.

Officials say they were called to do a welfare check at the apartment after a concerned family member heard there was a possible disturbance there.

When officers arrived, they didn't get a response. Worried there was a medical emergency, they got the key from the apartment property manager.

Once inside, they found Williams, who had been shot, unresponsive on the floor. Paramedics were called, but Williams was pronounced dead.

Willis had not been seen since. An arrest warrant was issued for him on June 28.

Authorities say Willis turned himself in at the Harris County Jail on Saturday, July 4.

