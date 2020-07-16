Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to host first online wine sale

The rodeo announced Thursday morning it will hold its first-ever online wine sale on July 20 at 10 a.m.
According to the rodeo, you'll be able to buy award-winning wines at discounted prices. Then, you can take them home through contactless pickup July 27-28 NRG Park.
SAVE THE DATE for our first-ever online Wine Sale!🍷 The sale will go live at https://t.co/5BnRAKwyhJ at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20.— RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) July 16, 2020
Award-winning wines will be available for purchase at discounted prices! Contactless pickup will be available July 27 – 28 @nrgpark! pic.twitter.com/2aUd8NQVV8
A few months ago, the rodeo was one of now hundreds of events that were canceled as the coronavirus outbreak grew.
The rodeo, which draws millions of people from around the world, closed 11 days ahead of its March 22 finale.
The event also funds millions of scholarships every year, but despite the closure, that commitment was met.
