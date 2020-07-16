Society

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to host first online wine sale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We didn't get to finish the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the rodeo is still giving us a reason to say, "Cheers!"

The rodeo announced Thursday morning it will hold its first-ever online wine sale on July 20 at 10 a.m.

According to the rodeo, you'll be able to buy award-winning wines at discounted prices. Then, you can take them home through contactless pickup July 27-28 NRG Park.



A few months ago, the rodeo was one of now hundreds of events that were canceled as the coronavirus outbreak grew.

The rodeo, which draws millions of people from around the world, closed 11 days ahead of its March 22 finale.

The event also funds millions of scholarships every year, but despite the closure, that commitment was met.

