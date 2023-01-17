Fan favorite clown selected as 2023 RodeoHouston's downtown parade grand marshal

NO BULL: Leon Coffee has been making crowds laugh for more than 40 years - but being a rodeo clown isn't just funny business. See why it's also one of the most dangerous jobs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rodeo legend Leon Coffee has been making crowds laugh for more than 40 years, and this year he'll be kicking off the 2023 *Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by serving as grand marshal of the downtown parade!

The video above is a previous Localish story on Barrelman Leon Coffee

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that it being the fan favorite's 30th anniversary as Barrelman, they have selected him to lead the parade.

"Leon Coffee is an icon and fan-favorite of the Rodeo, with 2023 being his 30th anniversary as our Barrelman and friend, it makes him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as Grand Marshal," Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said. "From entertaining rodeo fans year after year, to now riding in our parade as Grand Marshal, we're so excited to acknowledge Leon and his ongoing commitment to our Show."

For more than 40 years, the bullfighting clown has been painting his face and getting big laughs at rodeos across the country. But despite the makeup and the silly costume, being a rodeo clown is no funny business. It's actually one of the most dangerous jobs in the world!

Since Coffee's debut in 1993, he has brought light and laughter to the audience each night, the rodeo said. Coffee is also a ProRodeo Hall of Fame Inductee and was named the PRCA Clown of the Year in 1983.

The annual parade slated for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. will celebrate Western heritage and marks the beginning of the rodeo, which has been a tradition in Houston since 1932.

View the Downtown Rodeo Parade schedule below:

9:10 a.m.: 10K Wheelchair

9:20 a.m.: 5K & 10K Corral A, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m.: 5K Timed

9:35 a.m.: Untimed 5K

10 a.m.: Downtown Rodeo Parade Begins