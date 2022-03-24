Kite Festival returns to Hermann Park after 2-year hiatus due to COVID pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wet weather notwithstanding, spring weather means more park time - and that means it's time to fly a kite. With that in mind, Hermann Park Conservancy has announced the return of its beloved Kite Festival after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.The beloved festival will take place at Hermann Park, setting sail over the Miller Hill and Jones Reflection Pools from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27.Thousands of kite-fliers are expected with myriad craft of every shape, color, and design. Visitors can also expect an array of activities, arts and crafts, food, and more, from over 20 local organizations, per a press release.