Houston ISD employees vaccinated for COVID-19

The vaccinations were given to workers who were pre-approved and included educators 65 and older with certain medical conditions, school police officers, nurses and clinical staff.
SEE ALSO: HISD begins vaccinating school first responders, with teachers up next in rollout plan
At Thursday night's HISD board meeting, administrators said nurses at schools across the district were starting to get their COVID-19 vaccines and would be trained on how to administer doses.
Interim Superintendent Granita Lathan said the district was working closely with the Houston Health Department to coordinate a rollout plan.
School nurses who've been trained will be able to give the vaccine to teachers and other school staff when more doses become available, officials said.
At the meeting, the school board also discussed a partnership with Kroger that is allowing an additional 300 shots to be administered to HISD staff Saturday. Staff members who qualify for these shots have already been notified.
RELATED: HISD and Kroger partnering up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to district staff
The first confirmed case of the variant strain of COVID-19 in Texas was identified in Harris County Thursday. Board member Anne Sung brought the topic up at the meeting.
"I think with this new strain that's more transmissible, we need to do everything we can to protect our students and our staff," she said.
The district says the board voted unanimously to extend paid leave to employees who are required to quarantine due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Those benefits initially expired at the end of 2020.
SEE ALSO: Are HISD teachers next on the list to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.