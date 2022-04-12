Houston ISD offering $10K stipend to bring teachers to struggling campuses

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston ISD is looking to hire high-performing teachers at underperforming schools, rewarding them with recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000.To combat chronic underperformance in HISD campuses that score D/F ratings, the district has opted to implement a new RISE program, which stands for Redesign, Innovate, Support and Empower.The RISE program is focused on reshaping the structure of 24 struggling schools by adding proven high-performing teachers and administrative staff. These new additions will supplement the existing staff, lightening the load and adding fresh strategies to retain students, raise their academic performance and increase the amount of graduating students, according to an April 12 press release from HISD.HISD will be recruiting teachers on April 12 and 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.Teachers who are hired will be compensated with stipends of up to $10,000 based on their track records of improving student achievement. Applicants must bring their latest performance evaluation, student achievement data and resumes.