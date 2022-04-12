HISD

Houston ISD offering $10K stipend to bring teachers to struggling campuses

By Cynthia Zelaya
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston ISD is looking to hire high-performing teachers at underperforming schools, rewarding them with recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 stream.

To combat chronic underperformance in HISD campuses that score D/F ratings, the district has opted to implement a new RISE program, which stands for Redesign, Innovate, Support and Empower.

The RISE program is focused on reshaping the structure of 24 struggling schools by adding proven high-performing teachers and administrative staff. These new additions will supplement the existing staff, lightening the load and adding fresh strategies to retain students, raise their academic performance and increase the amount of graduating students, according to an April 12 press release from HISD.

SEE ALSO: Houston ISD rethinking plans to centralize part of the budget

HISD will be recruiting teachers on April 12 and 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.

Teachers who are hired will be compensated with stipends of up to $10,000 based on their track records of improving student achievement. Applicants must bring their latest performance evaluation, student achievement data and resumes.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustoneducationjobs hiringhisdteachercommunity impact newspaperteachers
HISD
HISD's former COO faces new tax charges in relation to bribery scheme
HISD to hold budget workshop today to discuss new model
Houston ISD to hold LGBTQ+ virtual summit this weekend
HISD rethinking plan to centralize part of the budget
TOP STORIES
Staffers indicted in $11M contract investigation appear in court
Small cluster of thunderstorms quickly moving through SE Texas
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Gun jam may have saved lives
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Texans in need to get share of $626M in 4th round of food benefits
TxDOT's giant snake sculpture kicks off work zone safety campaign
Police chief embroiled in $300K OT pay scandal to exit department
Show More
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Houston teen
Historic NASA simulator moves to permanent home at flight museum
Beloved Polish restaurant in League City to close after 6 years
Intruder in Clear Lake area posed as healthcare worker, HPD says
Police arrest mother accused of shooting ex during child drop-off
More TOP STORIES News