Houston and Harris Co. have eyes fixed on 2 Gulf storms

I’ve directed our Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to activate to level 3 - an increased level of readiness in light of potential severe weather next week. We urge folks to review emergency plans and be prepared. Tips and latest at https://t.co/qS98pi06fL — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 21, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While uncertainty prevails Friday over two storms heading into the Gulf, Houston and Harris County leaders are moving into preparation mode, taking no chances.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is spoke during an afternoon briefing, combining information on storm preparation and the city's ongoing coronavirus crisis.Additionally, the Harris County Office of Emergency Management has set up a 3:40 p.m. virtual briefing to outline its plan to handle preparations.Earlier in the day, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she has directed an activation to "level 3" which heightens "readiness in light of potential severe weather next week."