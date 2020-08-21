Houston and Harris Co. have eyes fixed on 2 Gulf storms

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is spoke during an afternoon briefing, combining information on storm preparation and the city's ongoing coronavirus crisis.
You can watch his address on the city's steps on storm preparation in the video above.
Additionally, the Harris County Office of Emergency Management has set up a 3:40 p.m. virtual briefing to outline its plan to handle preparations.
Earlier in the day, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she has directed an activation to "level 3" which heightens "readiness in light of potential severe weather next week."
I’ve directed our Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to activate to level 3 - an increased level of readiness in light of potential severe weather next week. We urge folks to review emergency plans and be prepared. Tips and latest at https://t.co/qS98pi06fL— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 21, 2020