Houston hospital prices vary at a significant price for consumers, Rice Baker Institute report says

In a comparison of four major hospital systems in the city, Houston Methodist was found to have some of the highest costs both with and without insurance, according to a Rice Baker Institute study.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston hospitals have significant gaps in their federally mandated price reporting, leading to significant price differences for the same services for consumers, according to a new report from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Since 2021, hospitals have been required by federal law to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide.

In a report published by Patient Rights Advocates (PRA), it was discovered that 37% of hospitals in Texas are fully complying with the rule, and there can be up to a 32 times price variation between hospitals in the same state.

The report highlights the HCA hospital system as not in compliance, and ABC13 was not able to find information about pricing for some procedures online.

Eyewitness News reached out to HCA, but they have not responded.

The Rice Baker Institute Study compared what they consider to be four of the major hospital systems in Houston, and it was discovered that oftentimes, Houston Methodist has some of the highest prices with and without insurance.

A Houston Methodist spokesperson provided ABC13 with the following statement:



The study is very narrow in focus, centered on two insurance companies and their published negotiated rates. It does not tell the whole story. As the study indicates, Houston Methodist is the top hospital system in the state with all its hospitals receiving Medicare's highest five-star rating, which measures mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and timely and effective care. This limited report does not reflect the value of care we provide our patients.

