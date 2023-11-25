Wealthy Houston suburb boasts the 10th biggest holiday spenders in U.S.

Santa and his elves get busier with every passing year, but sometimes even Kris Kringle has to use his black card to get the job done. According to a new study by Wallethub, Santa's gonna be working overtime to fulfill the orders for residents of The Woodlands this holiday season.

Personal finance experts have determined The Woodlands is the U.S. city with the No. 10 biggest holiday spending budget in 2023. Shoppers in the affluent Houston suburb are expected to spend $3,316 this festive season.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, The Woodlands' estimated population of 114,436 had a median household income of $130,011.

