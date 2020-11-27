Holiday lights brighten up Houston's Uptown area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, the uptown streets are out and shining bright!This year's annual holiday lighting was virtual because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop them from bringing on the holiday cheers. You can still be dazzled in person.More than 300 trees will stay lit 24 hours a day along two miles of Post Oak Boulevard for the rest of the season.But these are not your everyday lights, the people who decorated say they incorporated lighting technology that allows for more than 16 million color possibilities.If you're looking to browse more holiday lights, check out the following: