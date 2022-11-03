Now that Halloween is over, here's a city Christmas event to prepare for

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that Halloween is over, it's time to get into the Christmas spirit, right? Luckily for Houston, there's all sorts of holiday festivities to look forward to, and one of them is the Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and city officials are set to announce the lineup of activities for the 103rd-annual holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The free event is happening in Hermann Square at City Hall. Bring the family out for live music and performances, the lighting of the towering tree, and fun activities for all ages.

ABC13 will be live streaming a briefing held by Mayor Turner at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. You can watch in the video player above.