Window washers rescued from Houston high-rise after platform loses power, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several window washers were rescued from the 40th floor of a high-rise in downtown Houston after the platform they were on lost power, according to authorities.Tuesday's rescue happened at about 11:20 a.m. at 1100 Louisiana. According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters used the tower crane on the building for the rescue.Authorities said the platform the window washers were on had lost power, due to inclement weather in the area, and HFD rescued the team off the rigging.No injuries were reported in the incident.