Home invasion sparks gunfight with suspects at SW Houston apartment

The home invasion happened on March 18 around 12:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 8200 block of West Bellfort. Houston police released the surveillance video on Thursday.
Police said a man was sleeping inside his apartment when he heard a loud bang coming from his front door. That's when he realized someone was trying to kick the door open.
Once the man realized what was happening, police said he grabbed his handgun.
Then, the door flew open and several armed men entered his apartment, claiming they were HPD, the victim told police.
You can watch the Ring doorbell footage in the video player above, where the suspects can be heard saying "HPD."
The victim did not believe that they were police, and thought they were there to rob him, so he fired several rounds toward them, according to HPD.
Police said the suspects returned fire, but did not hit the man. Instead, bullets went through the walls and into surrounding apartments.
The suspects fled the scene.
No one was injured, according to HPD.
The victim told police the suspects were Black men wearing dark clothing. He said two were armed with handguns, and the other two were armed with rifles.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
@hpdrobbery along with the @houstonpolice Major Offenders Division are seeking the identity of these suspects, who posed as "HPD" during an aggravated robbery (home invasion) on March. 18 at the 8200 block of W. Bellfort. If you know who they are, please contact @CrimeStopHOU. pic.twitter.com/Nq4uFFOBoR— Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 31, 2022