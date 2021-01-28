Man wanted on elder abuse charges, accused of tying up boarding home resident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County District Attorney's Office has charged a man for Injury to an Elderly Individual, which they say ultimately led to a man's death.John Grant, 56, is accused of tying up and physically abusing 66-year old Clifton Barber in May 2020 at an unlicensed boarding home in south Harris County, according to court documents.After getting sick, another unlicensed caretaker took Barber to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died."As a prosecutor, and as a person, it makes you very upset because this is the segment of the population that is most vulnerable that we, as a community, are charged with taking greater care of," said Kristina Roberts, chief prosecutor of elder abuse and financial exploitation at the Harris County District Attorney's office.An autopsy report showed Barber had injuries that were consistent with being tied at his wrists, as well as blunt force injuries. The report says Barber ultimately died from sepsis from an infection on his wrist.The unlicensed caretaker, who took Barber to the hospital, told authorities Barber was not feeling well a few days before his passing and recalled seeing "a bump, which appeared like a tiny bite mark on Barber's forearm." He said another person by the name of "John" resided at the unlicensed boarding home.Several months later, after 35 men and women were found without food or medication in another unlicensed boarding home in Houston's south side. Deputies there detained a man by the name of John Grant.Investigators say one of the men rescued from that home identified Grant after he says he knew Barber from living with him at the previous unlicensed boarding home. That man told investigators a week before Barber's death that he witnessed Grant use a bungee-type cord to tie and restrain Barber to a chair where he was sometimes left there for hours.Roberts says there's a warrant out for Grant's arrest. If convicted, he could face between five and 99 years in prison."Law enforcement did a great job in this case by collaborating with all the different agencies involved, sharing information and exchanging evidence to get a lead on their investigation into Mr. Grant's case," said Roberts.Roberts tells ABC13 that situations like this are on the rise in Harris County. They've been amplified over the years because it's an area that's not regulated properly, Roberts said."Hopefully this case and situations like this, will make people more and more aware of it," she said.She says if you're looking at putting a family member or loved one in a boarding home, to do your research and visit the home before making any decisions.If you see any abnormalities with your family member living in one of these places, you should call authorities.