Police shot and killed a suspect during a graduation party on Palmyra Street near Fulton after he allegedly threatened people with a knife, HPD says.

Police kill neighbor who allegedly threatened partygoers with knife at grad celebration, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot and killed by police at a graduation party after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a knife Saturday night, according to authorities.

Investigators said the series of events started at a home in the 100 block of Palmyra Street.

A man, who police believe lived in the neighborhood, was reportedly complaining that the music was too loud and threatened partygoers, according to detectives.

"(The man) confronted them, yelling and hollering that the music is too loud," Exec. Asst. Chief Ban Tien said. "The male threatened that if they didn't turn down the music, he would be back."

Police said they got a call about the threat at about 11:18 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, the neighbor showed up again with the knife.

Tien said the neighbor cornered an officer up against a vehicle with a knife in his hand and refused to drop his weapon.

"The officer backed up, continued to try to create distance, up until the point where the officer backed up into a vehicle, where he had nowhere to go, and he subsequently discharged his firearm," Tien said.

The officer opened fire more than once, and the suspect was shot multiple times, according to police.

Investigators said the officer immediately applied first aid in an attempt to save the suspect's life.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The Houston Police Department said in a tweet that no officers were hurt.

